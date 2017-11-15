Song Garden Fall Retreat in the Blue Ridge Mountains

Written by Staff on November 15, 2017 – 4:10 pm -

A Weekend of Music and Relaxation in the Majestic Blue Ridge Mountains

NASHVILLE, TN, November 15, 2017 – Gus Gaches will host the very first Song Garden Summit to be held October 26-28, 2018 at Ridgecrest Conference Center just east of Asheville, North Carolina. This three day conference event will feature music and unique activities providing attendees a chance to get away from the routine and stress of life in a location where they can really experience the beauty of fall.

Song Garden Summit takes seven artists and combines them into a memorable weekend experience in an area that boasts one of the longest and most vibrant fall color seasons in the nation. In addition to concert times, attendees will enjoy contests, games, hiking, fellowship and laughter along with an intimate time around the campfire each night. The campus at Ridgecrest encompasses 1,300 acres to explore and is conveniently located off of Interstate 40, less than a day’s drive from over 15 states.

“We are very excited about the level of enthusiasm we have received from the artists, sponsors and attendees for this unique weekend event,” said Gus Gaches. “We look forward to providing a weekend where folks can relax and renew, make memories that will linger throughout the year and leave with lasting friendships.”

The conference event pass includes admission to five sessions, two nights lodging and four meals on campus. For more information or to register for the conference event please visit: http://www.songgardensummit.com

About Song Garden Music Group: Song Garden Music Group is a record label with the belief that a group of people who share the same vision and goals, who choose to come together for a common purpose, who work and “plant” together, can then “grow” and “reap” together, and accomplish great things. To learn more about the label visit: http://www.songgardenmusicgroup.com

For the latest issue of SGNScoops Magazine click here.

For the latest Gospel music news click here.

For online Gospel music radio click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related