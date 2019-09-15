Suicide and depression and Jesus

Written by Staff on September 15, 2019 – 9:41 am -

This week tragedy struck the Christian community as another, young, Christian leader lost his battle with depression (read about Jarrid Wilson HERE). I didn’t know him, but the tributes that flooded my newsfeed testified of the kind man he was…kind, loving, compassionate, honest, open.

Several publications wrote of his life and work while endeavoring to shed light on the personal, internal struggles he faced.

Sadly, some took the route of the Pharisees claiming this the “unforgivable sin” and insinuated he would face eternal damnation.

I was deeply troubled by some of these claims. Without initiating meritless, theological debate, I challenge each of my fellow believers to consider the following.

1. Family members read what is posted on social media. Grieving spouses, children, parents and siblings peruse their newsfeeds and see these callous thoughts. Many families have been touched by suicide, and the negativity is anything but helpful or healing.

2. On any given day there are people we come in contact with who are struggling. This is a cruel age in which we live. Heartbroken souls are looking for hope and comfort. Social media is a medium that connects us with hurting people around the world with the click of a button. How are we using that influence?

3. None of us can really grasp what the man was struggling with. We cannot know his heart nor his struggles fully and to pass judgement on him is anything but Christlike.

May God give us a revival of love in our hearts to show compassion for the broken and hurting who surround us everyday…most of whom we do not even know about.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline:

1-800-273-8255

By Derek Simonis

First published by Derek Simonis on his Facebook page

