Tony Gore Announces Addition of Live Band To Select Dates For 2020

Sevierville, TN [October 25th] – Tony Gore is excited to announce the addition of a live band for select concerts in 2020. The traditional three piece band will be played by Gospel music’s very own Sneed Family, and additional auxiliary players will be added to dates when able. Both Tony and the band members, are excited to bring a new level of musical texture to Tony’s music.

“The idea for this happened at Gospel Fest at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch on Labor Day weekend,” says Tony. “The band played with me that weekend and it was so much fun. I asked the band to accompany me to Dollywood and they agreed to do it. We did 15 dates at Dollywood two weeks ago and people came up to me after the show and asked, ‘Can we book this? Can you bring this to my town?’”

With such a demand for this new concert format by Tony, he asked the band if they would consider joining him for a special tour of select dates in 2020.

Tony says, “The band was beyond thrilled to do this.” This launched the idea for the “Tony Gore Like Never Before Tour” in 2020.

“My whole career, people have never seen me before with a live band. That’s why we’re calling this the ‘Tony Gore Like Never Before Tour’ because in my 30+ years in Gospel music, the fans have never seen one of my concerts like this. This tour will take my music to a whole new level.”

“The Tony Gore Like Never Before Tour” will be in addition to Tony Gore’s regular tour schedule and will be booked exclusively through the Jubilee Agency.

About Tony Gore:

Tony Gore’s unique voice and style have made him not only a leader in the industry, but through his growth and determination, has won the hearts of fans and the respect of his peers. Tony Gore has an exciting future as he delivers his inimitable voice, dynamic style, and anointed music that will thrill Southern Gospel promoters and fans alike.

