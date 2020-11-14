Gospel great Henry Slaughter passes away

Written by Staff on November 14, 2020 – 12:03 pm -

SGNScoops is sad to announce the passing of gospel music pianist/vocalist/songwriter, Henry Slaughter. Henry’s longtime friend, Steve Weatherford, shared this post on Facebook yesterday:

“I just heard we lost yet another wonderful man of God, former member of my dads Quartet and a lifelong friend ,

Mr. Henry Slaughter had rejoined my dads quartet , thank you for the music you helped us make and the impact you made on so many , see you soon.”

Henry Slaughter was born on January 9, 1927, in Roxboro, North Carolina. He appeared with the Stamps Ozark Quartet, Weatherfords, Imperials, and also with his wife, Hazel, as a gospel music duo. Henry and Hazel Slaughter often appeared on the Bill Gaither Homecoming videos.

No other details are available at this time.

SGNScoops staff extends prayers and condolences to Hazel and all the family and friends of Henry Slaughter.

We also are asking for prayers for Steve Weatherford as he recovers from Covid-19.

