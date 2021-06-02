MY MORNING WITHOUT CLOUDS

By: Amy Freeman-Nichols

2 Samuel 23:3-4: “The God of Israel said, the Rock of Israel spake to me, He that ruleth over men must be just, ruling in the fear of God. And he shall be as the light of the morning, when the sun riseth, even a morning without clouds; as the tender grass springing out of the earth by clear shining after rain.”

David is dying and with his final breaths he prophesies about Jesus.

THINK ON THIS…

Jesus is known by a whole plethora (variety) of names. Names like Jehova Jireh, Jehovah Shaloam, Jehovah Nissi, Lamb of God, Messiah, Savior, but then there are other names that we read, and we miss, like this one, Morning Without Clouds.

I love this name! Think about what it means. It’s a day when the sun shines bright. It’s not overcast, there isn’t the slightest chance of rain in the atmosphere. Everything is beautiful!

In verse 3, David is prophesying about Jesus and how Jesus will use his authority to rule over men. He will rule in the fear of God. He will be like the dawn, a clear day, he will be like the new grass sprouting up after the rain ends.

When you quit serving the devil, when you stop being weighed down by sin, by shame, and by the yokes that have kept you bound up and imprisoned, then and only then can you find the truth written in these verses. The truth that Jesus’ yoke is easy, and his burden is light. (Matthew 11:30) He carries the load, he doesn’t require more of us than we can bear, and His mercies sprout up new every morning. These are promises you can hold on to.

When we step out of sin’s darkness and step into his glorious light, we find the joy of the cloudless day. When we put our trust in him and let him be the judge of our life, the one who rules supreme, our lives change forever.

On a morning without clouds, you see the day stretching out before you. There is hope for excitement and anticipation for what the day holds. There is a feeling of joy and lightness. There is fresh air to breathe and nothing to hold you back from living life to the fullest. It is the perfect example of living for Jesus.

As the song says…

O the land of cloudless day,

O the land of an uncloudy day.

O they tell me of a home where no storm-clouds rise,

O they tell me of an uncloudy day.

* Author: J. K. Alwood (1885)

We can know that same assuredness here and now by calling on our Morning Without Clouds.

Amy Freeman-Nichols is the author of Think On This, a devotion/bible study hybrid series. She is a powerful speaker and creator of Speak Life Inspirational Greetings. Amy and her husband Randy, a.k.a. Appointed2, call Florida home but live in their RV on the road. They are known for their bold evangelistic ministry and original music. Join Amy for AppointiNEWS, Tuesdays at 10 am eastern on Facebook at Appointed2. Amy’s newest adventure is Plain Talk stay tuned for more info.

www.amyfreemannichols.com

www.Appointed2.com