Beyond the Song: the Ball Brothers sing “The River”

For this edition of Beyond The Song, Jantina de Haan Baksteen talked to Daniel Ball of the Ball Brothers, who was willing to be interviewed about their song “The River.”

This dynamic group, the Ball Brothers started their career in 2006. They started with four brothers: Andrew Ball, Daniel Ball, Steven Ball, and Josh Ball.

The current lineup is: Andrew and Daniel Ball, Chad McCloskey, and the newest edition, Rhett Roberts ,who takes the bass part.

I wanted to know more about the song that was released to radio called “The River,” written by Jordon Felix.

1. What made you pick this song to record?

Daniel says, “We met Jordan Felix last summer at an event we were both performing at called ‘Fan Fest.’ We heard the song and we decided to cover it. At this point we’re not sure if it will be on the new project or just stay a single.”

2. Can you tell us more what the song means to you personally?

Daniel shares: “The songwriter based it on John 7: 38. ‘He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water.’ We love to sing about the joy of our salvation.”

3. What is the message you want to share the to crowd you sing for, or listener who bought a copy?

Daniel says: “That a life in Christ is completely different than life without Him.”

4. What is your vision for this year, because you travel a lot even outside of the U.S.? Do you have tours planned to other countries?

Daniel shares, “In 2020, we will be touring in Germany and Sweden. We’re also working on stops in Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

5.Are there other things in the making you want your fans to know about?

Daniel: “We are working on a new project over the next few months.”

Thanks Daniel for taking us along on your journey. The SGNScoops’ team wish you God’s blessing on your tours, national and international.

