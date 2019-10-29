Creekside 2019 Begins with a Bang, Convention runs until Oct. 31

Written by Staff on October 29, 2019 – 2:16 pm -

Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2019 has begun in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The kick-off concert on Sunday night, Oct. 27, was well attended and a great experience for those in attendance. An attentive crowd became a part of the first Creekside Live DVD, as the Pine Ridge Boys hosted a boisterous concert to celebrate the event. The Chordsmen Quartet also appeared at this concert as part of the Classic Artists Music Group. The taping was held at the Mill Creek auditorium, a satellite venue for Creekside.

The main site for Creekside is the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, where the convention was in full swing on Monday, Oct. 28. Morning events featured the Pine Ridge Boys Breakfast, artist load-in, and the Nashville Heartsong Showcase. In the afternoon, some attendees took part in the Radio Promotions Seminar with Richard Hyssong, Tiffany Noecker, Vonda Armstrong. Joy

Holden began the inaugural Singing on the Square in front of the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, where a lovely dinner was whipped up and served free to the first 100 fans.

The evening concert at the Smoky Mountain center began at 5:00 p.m., featuring the Down East Boys, Hyssongs, The Bibletones, and guest preacher, Pastor Bill Bailey. The Dr. Jerry Goff Honors highlighted the career of Troy Burns. Midnight prayer was hosted by Tim and Missy Kinchen in the lobby of the Ramada Inn.

Stay tuned to the SGN Scoops Facebook page for live interviews by Tonja Rose

and live feed of the various concert events.

Creekside continued today with special showcases, Singing on the Square with Justified, an exciting evening concert including a word from Pastor Josh Franks and singing by The Williamsons, The Pine Ridge Boys, Josh and Ashley Franks, as well as others. The evening’s highlight will be the 2019 Diamond

Awards. Following this, Christian Country at the Creek Kick-Off and Midnight Prayer will be held at the third Creekside satellite venue, the Creekstone Inn.

Don’t miss the rest of Creekside 2019, at Pigeon Forge through Oct. 31.

