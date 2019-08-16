DOMINION AGENCY ANNOUNCES BRAND NEW DUO AS TIMOTHY AND HOSANNA NOBLE TIE THE KNOT

Written by Staff on August 16, 2019 – 1:59 pm -

Waynesville, NC – Dominion Agency has been proud to represent Timothy Noble for some time now, and we invite you to join us in congratulating he and Hosanna (Plath) Noble on their recent marriage! With this union, Timothy and Hosanna have also launched an incredibly dynamic duo ministry.

The couple met at National Quartet Convention in 2016, were engaged in the summer of 2018 and married on June 29, 2019. They performed together at National Quartet Convention in 2018, Timothy on the piano, singing and playing while Hosanna played the violin and won the hearts of the crowd and judges alike, earning them a trip to the main stage that evening.

Timothy began playing piano at the tender age of three. The hymns he heard in church were his first choice of music, and by six years old, he was taking piano lessons and singing along as he played. He was only ten years old when he started traveling and performing with his family. His recording studio, Noble Sound Recording, is where he produces not only his own albums, but tracks and CD’s for other artists, as well.

Like her husband, Hosanna started music lessons at a very young age. At just five years old, she began taking music lessons. The violin is her instrument-of-choice. She has attended the Stamps-Baxter School of Music, studying voice under the guidance of Allison Speer. Hosanna traveled with her family, The Plath Family, for five years prior to her marriage to Timothy.

God has blessed this couple with not only an adoration for Him, but a desire to serve Him through their music ministry, bringing honor and glory to His name in all that they do.

Visit our website to learn more about this talented young couple HERE.

To book this duo at your church or special event, contact Michael Davis at: (828) 454-5900.

For more Gospel music features read the latest SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download SGNScoops Magazine In PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Todays Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related