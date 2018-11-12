Down East Boys to appear at Creekside 2019

Written by Staff on November 12, 2018 – 11:35 am -

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. (Nov. 12, 2018) — Creekside Gospel Music Convention 2019 is in the planning stages after a very successful 2018 event. Rob Patz, director, is thrilled to announce that the Down East Boys from North Carolina will be appearing at the 2019 event, to be held from Oct. 27 – 31 in the Smoky Mountain Convention Center, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

The Down East Boys are currently enjoying the success of their single release, “Beat-Up Bible,” from the album, “One Day In The Past.” Members include Doug Pittman, Ricky Carden, Daryl Paschal and newest member, bass singer Zac Barham.

Ricky Carden has been with the DEB for 28 years. “I am excited to be a part of Creekside 2019,” says Carden. “I have watched this event grow over the past few years and am honored to be included in the great list of artists!” Ricky Carden has been with the DEB for 28 years. “I am excited to be a part of Creekside 2019,” says Carden. “I have watched this event grow over the past few years and am honored to be included in the great list of artists!”

Patz is thrilled that the DEB have already signed on for 2019, on top of all the great artists returning from 2018. “I have always wanted Ricky and his boys to appear on the Creekside stage,” says Patz. “I know they will be welcomed into the Creekside family with open arms.”

Creekside Gospel Music Convention is an annual event held in Pigeon Forge, featuring over 50 artists, daytime showcases, evening concerts, the Dr. Jerry Goff Honors, Diamond Awards and Midnight Prayer. For more information, call Rob Patz at 360 – 933 – 0741.

Get Your VIP Tickets HERE











Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related