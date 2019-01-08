ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND SHARES “SAILING WITH JESUS” ON PARADE.COM IN CELEBRATION OF GRAMMY® NOMINATION FOR CLEAR SKIES

Written by Staff on January 8, 2019 – 12:28 pm -

Ernie Haase and Signature Sound release Clear SkiesAhead of the 61st Annual GRAMMY®  Awards, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound are celebrating their nomination in Gospel Roots Category 40 by releasing their impassioned “Sailing with Jesus” video on Parade.com this week.
The “beautiful, calming and upbeat song and video perfectly showcases  this act’s substantial vocal and writing talent” (Parade.com), which is included on their GRAMMY® nominated project Clear Skies.
The quartet’s tenor, Ernie Haase, is also an accomplished songwriter and co-wrote seven of the 13 songs on the project.  
StowTown Celebrates Multiple Dove Award Nominations

Ernie Haase

“This has been a challenging year for Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, but with this nomination, I really do see Clear Skies, and it feels great! It took us two years to get Clear Skies to the finish line. Each lyric, each phrase and each note was carefully crafted.

Throughout the process, I knew we had something special. I would put the sonic quality of this album up against any other album in any other category and no one can beat our message,” Haase shared with Parade.com. 

CLEAR SKIES TRACK LISTING
1. CLEAR SKIES
2. HEAVEN IS
3. GIVE ME JESUS
4. SAILING WITH JESUS
5. AS FOR ME AND MY HOUSE
6. GIVE THEM ALL TO JESUS
7. A LONG LINE OF LOVE
8. LOVE TOOK HIS BREATH AWAY
9. THREE MEN ON A MOUNTAIN
10. YOU’LL FIND HIM THERE
11. MY HALLELUJAH
12. WALKING THROUGH FIRE
13. LONGING FOR HOME
To order Clear Skies, click HERE
Keep up with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound by visiting ErnieHaase.com or connect with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound by following them on TwitterFacebookInstagram and YouTube.

Read the latest issue of the SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download SGNScoops Magazine PDF Here
Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here
Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Here

Tags: , , , ,
Posted in announcements, artists | Comments Off on ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND SHARES “SAILING WITH JESUS” ON PARADE.COM IN CELEBRATION OF GRAMMY® NOMINATION FOR CLEAR SKIES

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.