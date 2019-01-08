ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND SHARES “SAILING WITH JESUS” ON PARADE.COM IN CELEBRATION OF GRAMMY® NOMINATION FOR CLEAR SKIES

ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND SHARES “SAILING WITH JESUS” ON PARADE.COM IN CELEBRATION OF GRAMMY® NOMINATION FOR CLEAR SKIESWritten by Staff on January 8, 2019 – 12:28 pm -
Ahead of the 61st Annual GRAMMY® Awards, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound are celebrating their nomination in Gospel Roots Category 40 by releasing their impassioned “Sailing with Jesus” video on Parade.com this week.
The “beautiful, calming and upbeat song and video perfectly showcases this act’s substantial vocal and writing talent” (Parade.com), which is included on their GRAMMY® nominated project Clear Skies.
The quartet’s tenor, Ernie Haase, is also an accomplished songwriter and co-wrote seven of the 13 songs on the project.
“This has been a challenging year for Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, but with this nomination, I really do see Clear Skies, and it feels great! It took us two years to get Clear Skies to the finish line. Each lyric, each phrase and each note was carefully crafted.
Throughout the process, I knew we had something special. I would put the sonic quality of this album up against any other album in any other category and no one can beat our message,” Haase shared with Parade.com.
CLEAR SKIES TRACK LISTING
1. CLEAR SKIES
2. HEAVEN IS
3. GIVE ME JESUS
4. SAILING WITH JESUS
5. AS FOR ME AND MY HOUSE
6. GIVE THEM ALL TO JESUS
7. A LONG LINE OF LOVE
8. LOVE TOOK HIS BREATH AWAY
9. THREE MEN ON A MOUNTAIN
10. YOU’LL FIND HIM THERE
11. MY HALLELUJAH
12. WALKING THROUGH FIRE
13. LONGING FOR HOME
