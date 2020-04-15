Gary McSpadden passes away

Written by Staff on April 15, 2020 – 10:25 am -

According to Mark Trammell’s Facebook, well-known and loved vocalist Gary McSpadden has passed away from this life. Trammell posts:

“Just got word that another hero has gone home this morning. One of the kindest men I’ve ever known. RIP Gary McSpadden. We’ll see you soon!”

McSpadden had a long and illustrious vocal career, performing with the Statesmen, Oak Ridge Boys, Imperials, Bill Gaither Trio, and Gaither Vocal Band. He was also a soloist, songwriter, producer, television host, speaker and pastor of the Faith and Wisdom Church in Branson, Missouri.

After a battle with pancreatic cancer, McSpadden leaves behind his wife Carol, his sister Cheryl Kartsonakis and her husband Dino Kartsonakis.

Please join us in prayer for the family, friends, and congregants of Gary McSpadden.

