Grace FridayBy Jennifer Campbell

Good Friday is a day that I hold very dear to my heart. But sometimes I wonder why it is called Good Friday.

Just think about it. We often say, “That was a good dinner.” We say, “Good morning,” even to passersby on the street. Let’s face it, the word “good” is used so frequently that it has nearly lost its credibility as an adjective.

So maybe we should rename today and call it Great Friday. That would give it more significance, right? In reality, it matters not what we call this particular day. What matters is whether or not we have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

Over 2,000 years ago, Jesus Christ gave His life for you and me. It wasn’t about fame or fortune. He wasn’t trying to do a good deed or striving to be great. He died on the cross to cleanse our sins, to grant us eternal life, and to shower us with love and mercy we don’t even deserve. When you really stop to think about it, the name most befitting of this important day on the calendar would be Grace Friday.

Perhaps you look at the calendar and wonder what Easter is really all about. Deep within your heart, do you feel as if there must be something more, beyond the chocolate bunnies and plastic eggs? If you are searching for answers, look no further. Jesus Christ is the answer you seek.

John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

The King of Kings and Lord of Lords gave His life as a ransom for every man, woman, boy, and girl on this planet. That includes you. Why? Because of the unconditional love He has for us.

Jesus could have called ten thousand angels to save Him from the cross. He didn’t have to endure the pain and agony. He could have simply told his Father, “I can’t do it. I’ve had enough. I’m going home.” But He stayed there, because He knew that you and I needed a Savior. He knew that we would have no lasting hope on our own. Jesus wanted to give us the most heartfelt and important gift given in the history of mankind: eternal love and everlasting life. It is the gift that truly keeps on giving, through all eternity.

You may be sitting there, thinking, why would a King do this for me? I’ve failed, I’ve sinned, and I’ve done so many wrongs. The Bible says we have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God (Romans 3:23). Not one of us is without blemish. We have all made mistakes. Still, His love for us is never-ending. Jesus shed his blood to forgive our sins. He bore all of the earth’s diseases to heal our sicknesses. On top of all of that, He granted us eternal life in Heaven with Him, for everyone who has a personal relationship with Him.

This Easter, cherish the time you have with family and friends. Enjoy the delicious dinners and sweet bunny-shaped treats. Above all, remember the reason for the Easter season. Jesus Christ gave His life for love (I John 3:16).

On Good Friday, Jesus died. On the third day, He rose again. At this very moment, He is sitting at the right hand of God, interceding on our behalf. He bestows upon us unconditional love, even though we are undeserving.

God’s word says, “All are justified freely by His grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus” (Romans 3:24). No matter where you have been, what you have done, or who you are, His redeeming love is free to all. That is true, divine mercy.

So whether you call it Good Friday or Great Friday, remember that Easter is really all about grace.

