Poet Voices welcomes bass singer, Cyle Cornish

Nashville, TN – 11/20/19 Poet Voices and the Beckie Simmons Agency are proud to announce the addition of Cyle Cornish to the Poet Voices team.

A lifelong Michigan resident, some of Cyle Cornish’s fondest memories are of attending southern gospel concerts as a child in the 1970’s.Cyle began singing in regional quartets in the early 90’s but is most recognized from his time with The Melody Masters, whom he joined in 1999.

Cyle is also an accomplished songwriter. He has penned several Singing News Top 40 songs, and has had songs recorded by groups such as The Whisnants, Three Bridges, and The Down East Boys.

“I feel truly blessed to be the newest member of the Poet Voices family,” shares Cornish. “I am a genuine Poet

Voices fan! Like most Southern gospel fans, I have always had a deep appreciation for Phil’s writing. I am also genuinely excited for the opportunity to share the stage with some absolutely great singers!”

Cyle and his wife Dyan own Lighthouse Sportswear, which provides merchandise and decorated apparel for several music organizations- including over 30 southern gospel artists – and serve as the Merchandise Directors for the National Quartet Convention.

“We are so excited to welcome Cyle to the PV team. He has been a friend for many years and I have always enjoyed

his singing,” says Phil Cross. “It is a joy to finally get to sing with him. We must also thank some gentlemen who

did an excellent job filling in with us while we sought out a permanent member. These men include KC Armstrong, Dennis Dugger, Dwayne Burke, and Nathan Prisk.”

Poet Voices was greeted with enthusiasm and love when they returned to the Gospel Music scene as a quartet in 2017.

Gospel music fans and artists continue to express their admiration for the group’s energetic performances and the catalog of hit songs written by group founder, Phil Cross.

“We are having a great time and we are so grateful for an opportunity to contribute to the music genre that we love so much!” says Cross. “We are also looking forward to this next chapter for our team.”

Long time PV member, Donny Henderson says, “When we made our return, we knew we needed to share the songs that built the PV brand – songs like I Am Redeemed, Grace & Glory, Jesus Built A Bridge, and The Key. We also wanted to share songs that Phil has written for other artists – songs like Wedding Music, When I Get Carried Away and Champion Of Love. But, we have nearly finished writing a new collection of original songs (to be a complete album very soon) that we can’t wait to share. Poet Voices is looking forward to an exciting and impactful 2020 and beyond.”

Look for Poet Voices in a city near you and be sure to welcome Cyle to the team!

