Stephen Adair joins the Mark Trammell Quartet

Written by Staff on July 30, 2019 – 10:50 am -

The Mark Trammell Quartet announced on Facebook the addition of new tenor Stephen Adair:

***Special Announcement***

The Mark Trammell Quartet is pleased to announce that Stephen Adair is joining the group as tenor vocalist. Adair has been a member of The Dixie Echoes since the year 2015.

“I am so thankful for my time with The Dixie Echoes,” says Stephen, “and I greatly appreciate their investment into my life and calling. I look

forward to the future with The Mark Trammell Quartet, and I am excited to see what God has in store. Please be in prayer for not only myself, but also both of these fine groups during this

time of transition.”

“It is a joy to have Stephen become a part of the MTQ family,” adds Mark Trammell. “He comes from one of the finest groups in all of Gospel music. Please join us in welcoming Stephen to Alabama, and to his new position.”

Adair’s first official appearance with The Mark Trammell Quartet will take place in early September. In the meantime, long-time Mark Trammell Quartet friend Jeff Hawkins will be

filling the tenor role.

“Jeff is from Cookeville, Tennessee, and is a seasoned singer in his own

right,” says Mark. “We greatly appreciate Jeff’s assistance during this transition period, and we are truly humbled that these men are answering the call to help move this ministry into the future. To God be the glory!”

Several minutes later, after a time of stirring the little grey cells, Scoot Shelnut, aka Randy Shelnut, Jr., of the Dixie Echoes, posted the following rebuttal, reprinted by permission:

The REAL “press release”….😏

It is with mediocre sadness we announce the defection…uh…I mean…departure of our long time (relatively speaking) tenor, Stephen Adair.

“I’ve travelled with many…and I mean MANY tenors, and Stephen is certainly one of them,” states bass player, Scoot Shelnut. “He has become like a 3rd cousin to all of us and we wish him average, at best.”

Stephen will be joining another great quartet, Mark Trammell and the Trammellaires. Mark, as if anyone didn’t know, is the former baritone/bass player for the Cathedrals…and Greater Vision…and Gold City…and the 2nd Half Quartet…and the Southmen…and the Kingsmen…and the Mark Trammell Trio.

The Dixie Echoes are currently accepting auditions for tenor/bus washing engineer/trash taker outer, so please send your resume’, photo, demo (CD or cassette), $25 cash, and a bag of Skittles to:

Dixie Echoes Tenor Training Program

481 Ronda St

Pensacola, FL 32534

Please continue to pray for the Dixie Echoes and the Trammelltones+ Randy & Trevor during this transition.

John 11:35

For more on the Mark Trammell Quartet click Here

For more on the Dixie Echoes click Here.

For more Gospel Music news read the latest issue of the SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Download the latest SGNScoops Magazine PDF Here

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related