Turning Back Time to Creekside 2017

Creekside is always a great time and last year was no different. From the Sunday night concert to Dr. Goff Honors Eric Bennett; from the 2017 Diamond Awards to David Ring, to the Nelons, the Browders and Soul’d Out, Creekside Gospel Music Association far exceeded all expectations in 2017. To see the program from last year, click here: Creekside_Program_2017

If you want to be a part of an exciting, surprise-filled week of music, fellowship and encouraging messages, you need to make plans today to travel to the Smoky Mountain Convention Center at Pigeon Forge, Tenn., from Oct. 28 – Nov.1, 2018.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention began in 2012 and has enjoyed increasing prominence in the world of Christian music. Celebrating Gospel, Bluegrass and Christian Country music, the event provides free tickets to the evening concerts, including the kick-off Sunday night, Dr. Jerry Goff Honors Arthur Rice on Monday night, the Diamond Awards on Tues. 30th and other special guests for Wed. and Thurs., to be announced. For more information, including lodging at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center and Ramada hotel, please call Rob Patz at 360-933-0741 or visit the Creekside website or Facebook page here.

