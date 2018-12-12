USA Today Names Jason Crabb’s Unexpected One of Nashville’s Best Albums of 2018Written by Staff on December 12, 2018 – 2:52 pm -
Crabb Joins Elite List Alongside Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Dolly Parton, Dierks Bentley, For King & Country, Pistol Annies and more
Nashville, TN – USA Today has named Jason Crabb’s critically acclaimed project, Unexpected,as one of ‘Nashville’s Top Albums of 2018.’
The list was released earlier this week.(Click here for article.)
The project was produced by Rascal Flatts’ bassist Jay DeMarcus and features Flatts’ vocalist Gary LeVox, pop star Kaya Jones and even includes a song written by disco icon, Gloria Gaynor.
The GRAMMY® winner, 22 time GMA Dove Award winner, vocalist, musician, actor, author and songwriter joins an elite list including Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Dolly Parton, Dierks Bentley, For King & Country, Pistol Annies, Dan & Shay and more.
Read November SGNScoops Magazine Online Version HERE
November SGNScoops Magazine PDF Version HERE
SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE
Listen To Todays Gospel Music Online HERE
Tags: Christian Music, gospel music, Jason Crabb, USA Today
Posted in announcements, artists | Comments Off on USA Today Names Jason Crabb’s Unexpected One of Nashville’s Best Albums of 2018
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.