USA Today Names Jason Crabb’s Unexpected One of Nashville’s Best Albums of 2018

Nashville, TN – USA Today has named Jason Crabb’s critically acclaimed project, Unexpected ,as one of ‘ Nashville’s Top Albums of 2018 .’

The list was released earlier this week.(Click here for article.)

The project was produced by Rascal Flatts’ bassist Jay DeMarcus and features Flatts’ vocalist Gary LeVox, pop star Kaya Jones and even includes a song written by disco icon, Gloria Gaynor.

The GRAMMY® winner, 22 time GMA Dove Award winner, vocalist, musician, actor, author and songwriter joins an elite list including Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Dolly Parton, Dierks Bentley, For King & Country, Pistol Annies, Dan & Shay and more.