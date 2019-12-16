Victoria Bowlin To Perform at Rachael Shirey Flowers Farewell Concert

Written by Staff on December 16, 2019 – 2:41 pm -

Nashville, Tenn – Popular 65/40 Nashville recording artist, Victoria Bowlin will be joining her family, The Shireys, for a special New Year’s Eve reunion concert event on Tuesday, December 31, 7:00 pm, at the Community Church Of Praise in Stockbridge, Georgia. A love offering will be received in lieu of ticket sales.

Being billed as a “Farewell Concert,” it will mark the last performance by Rachael Shirey Flowers. Rachael has made the decision to step down from full time traveling ministry so she can spend more time with her family, and be more involved in ministry at her own local church. Of the move Rachael states “I feel led to focus on a different type of ministry with my husband in our home church. God has called us to work as a team, and we believe that time is now.”

Victoria is pleased and thankful to be able to take time from her own busy touring schedule to join her family, The Shirey’s, in this important event. She traveled and ministered with her family over 20 years before stepping into solo ministry, with her husband, Aaron Bowlin, five years ago. Victoria stated, “I look forward to bringing in the New Year with my family and watching Rachael step into a new season of life and ministry.”

The Shireys will continue to travel and minister, and further information about their future endeavors will be released soon. No concert dates will be missed or rescheduled as they make this transition. Of the upcoming change, Wayne Shirey says, “God has great things in store for The Shireys, and we are looking forward to continuing to travel and minister. We’re not quitting any time soon.”

About Victoria Bowlin

A licensed Church of God minister, Victoria is a powerful singer, songwriter, author, and Faith-Inspired speaker who gives encouragement and hope through music and personal testimonies.

Originally from West Columbia, SC, Victoria’s background includes extensive singing and traveling full time with her family, The Shireys, and participating in tent revivals held by her late Grandmother, Evangelist Mamie L. Clark. She first took the microphone at two years of age. At eleven, Victoria replaced her uncle in her family’s group and began singing full time. In January of 2015, God called Victoria into ministry with her husband, Aaron, where they formed a preaching and music team. In 2018, that ministry was expanded to include solo concerts throughout the United States.

Victoria has been awarded and nominated for several vocal and songwriting awards. In August of 2016 and 2017, Victoria had the privilege of being chosen to sing on the Main Stage at the famous Gatlinburg Gathering. Then, in September of 2016, she was honored to be asked to sing on the Main Stage at Southern Gospel’s largest annual event, the National Quartet Convention. Victoria writes and arranges most of her music.

