No Crisis In The Kingdom Of God

By Christina Beightol

Ephesians 1:11

“In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, being predestined according to the purpose of him who worketh all things after the counsel of his own will:”

When walking in alignment with God’s perfect will, there’s never a need to fear what lies ahead. In the Book of Ecclesiastes, it says, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:”

As you read through the Bible, you will see that there is order with God. With Him, everything is perfect, and in Him made perfect. Amidst every storm, struggle, and even in what appears as chaos to the natural eye, there is peace and purpose.

God is not the author of confusion. 1 Corinthians 14:33 “For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints.” Jesus IS peace and brings peace to His children. “Now the Lord of peace himself give you peace always by all means. The Lord be with you all.” (2 Thessalonians 3:16)

Crisis was not and is not intended for the Kingdom of God — the body. “And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful.” (Colossians 3:15) We, the Church, often “permit” what appears as chaos, division, and crisis to occur. “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:” (1 Peter 5:8) The word “may” means to be given permission. Satan has to be given permission, and this is where we must be on guard. Did we open any doors to allow him to enter? Oftentimes, we aren’t even aware of this. But if we abide in His secret place, the Bible says, “He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust. Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.” (Psalms 91:1-3)

Peace and unity are found inside a bride abiding in the secret place of God. Not crisis. “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” (John 14:27) Don’t build your mountains bigger than God! Make sure you are exalting Him, not the issue at hand. “Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7)

Things we can do:

“God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.” (John 4:24) Worship and praise are powerful weapons! They cause a shift in the atmosphere to where Heaven opens up and God’s glory comes down.

We must learn to see through the eyes of the Holy Spirit. It’s more than knowing and walking in our identities in Christ. A sincere, repentant, submitted and committed, authentically obedient relationship with Jesus is required. The Holy Spirit will allow you to see and hear things clearly. Pray for discernment and wisdom, and He will give you revelation.

“For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace.” (Romans 8:6)

Seek God’s Wisdom and Counsel.

“But the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, and easy to be intreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy.” (James 3:17)

Remember God is bigger than any storm, and He can turn what seems like a crisis to your benefit. Romans 8:28 says, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”

You are an overcomer through Christ, and He overcame the world! Walk in His purpose!

John 16:33 states, “These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”