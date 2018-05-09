Gospel music’s Wacky Wednesday asks another deep, mind-blowing question

Written by Staff on May 9, 2018 – 1:26 pm -

Wacky Wednesday with Gospel Artists is back with another question. Special thanks to our friend Jantina de Haan for collecting all of these great answers, and to all of you for your overwhelming response to the return of Wacky Wednesday!

As you know, Wacky Wednesday features questions that you might not find in regular artist interviews and answers that you might not see printed anywhere else…

Today we hear responses from Josh Jordan of the Jordan Family Band, Gerald Wolfe of Greater Vision,

Wendy Hayes of the Mylon Hayes family, Corey Pearson of the Diplomats, Bob Sellers, Pat Barker of the Guardians, Clayton Inman of Triumphant, Josh Townsend of Legacy Five, and

Jaquita Lindsey of 11th Hour.

This week’s question is: who is your favorite Gospel Music Artist?

We will let the men go first this time:

Josh Jordan: Tough question. I find myself listening to the Cathedrals with Danny Funderburk in the lineup. Also, the original Hinsons. But I have several current groups I enjoy.

Gerald Wolfe: The Happy Goodman Family. They always had great songs, and they were exciting to watch.

Corey Pearson: Growing up, I listened to the Kingsmen and Gold City. Loved the bands and loved Big Jim Hamill.

Bob Sellers: Kingsmen.

Josh Townsend: The Collingsworth Family; love the tight family harmony.

Pat Barker: The Guardians. They pay me to say that

Clayton Inman: The Hinsons; I love the electricity they brought to a stage.

Let’s hear from the ladies…

Jaquita Lindsey: I have so many friends that sing that’s hard for me to choose.

Wendy Hayes: The Whisnants and Greater Vision. They both have been close friends of our family for many years and we love their ministries.

Were these answers what you expected? The artists list some great groups in Gospel music, past and present. Maybe some of their favorite’s style or vocal inflections have rubbed off on them…we will let you decide.

Stay tuned next time for another Wacky Wednesday, when we will ask the question everyone wants to know: what color are your socks? (Is this the actual question that has been asked? Stay tuned…)

Do you have a question for our artist panel? Send it to SGNScoops today! lorraine@sgnscoops.com

READ The latest PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine here.

Download The latest PDF Version Of SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE

Listen Online To The Best In Todays Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related