If It Be So…But If Not

By Christina Beightol

How grounded and rooted are we in our faith?

Do we fix our gaze upon the mountains before us? Or do we truly trust in God to the point of knowing that beyond all doubt, should the waters rise, we will not drown?

I was thinking today about Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego. I wasn’t just thinking about their faith for a miracle but for their complete confidence in serving a living, just and true God!

Here these men were, going about their regular duties of daily affairs, when they were brought before King Nebuchadnezzar because of their refusal to worship and bow to the idol he created.

They refused to comply in order to just “fit into the mold” of a king’s decree. They worshiped the one, true God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. They refused to bend or conform, even though they were completely aware of the consequences from “disobedience.”

They boldly – yet calmly – took a stand for God. They didn’t hide, lie nor deny when questioned.

Daniel 3:13-16 states:

Then Nebuchadnezzar in his rage and fury commanded to bring Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego. Then they brought these men before the king.

Nebuchadnezzar spake and said unto them, Is it true, O Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, do not ye serve my gods, nor worship the golden image which I have set up?

Now if ye be ready that at what time ye hear the sound of the cornet, flute, harp, sackbut, psaltery, and dulcimer, and all kinds of musick, ye fall down and worship the image which I have made; well: but if ye worship not, ye shall be cast the same hour into the midst of a burning fiery furnace; and who is that God that shall deliver you out of my hands?

Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, answered and said to the king, O Nebuchadnezzar, we are not careful to answer thee in this matter.

Reread verse 16 again. “O Nebuchadnezzar, we are not careful to answer thee in this matter.”

They knew the Truth and stood upon the Truth. So they spoke the Truth! By knowing Truth and speaking Truth, they triggered their faith into action!

Daniel 3:17-18 says this: “If it be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of thine hand, O king.

“But if not, be it known unto thee, O king, that we will not serve thy gods, nor worship the golden image which thou hast set up.”

Wow! Wow! Wow! Are you hearing that?

In a nutshell they said, “Respectfully Sir, we KNOW that the God we serve is more than capable of saving us from that furnace you have made, and more than that, we KNOW He will deliver us from you and whatever else you have planned for us. But let me tell you something…just so we are clear…even if that doesn’t happen, we refuse to serve your gods and we refuse to worship the golden image!”

Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego were so grounded and rooted in God that they couldn’t be swayed no matter what anyone said or did. They didn’t buckle once, even IF it was to be their end!

Unshakeable Faith is to be so secured in God that no matter what goes down we will still proclaim Jesus is King of ALL Kings and that He’s unstoppable!

We, the Body, the Remnant, need this now more than ever. Time is drawing near to Jesus’ return. The clock is ticking and the signs…oh the signs. We need to be steadfast with eyes only upon Jesus.

Seek God’s Kingdom. Ground and Root yourselves. God doesn’t change! Stand upon the Rock of Salvation! Become unshakeable like Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego!

If it be so… If it means my last breath then I praise God for I will be with Him!