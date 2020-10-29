New Day Christian Distributors and Artist Resource Services Announce Highly Anticipated Album By The Isaacs

Written by Staff on October 29, 2020 – 4:47 pm -

New Day Christian Distributors (NDC) and Artist Resource Services (ARS) are proud to announce the release of the highly anticipated album from the talented family group, the Isaacs.

If there was ever a time in which people were seeking the peace, comfort, and joy of Jesus Christ, that time would be now. The Isaacs deliver a hauntingly beautiful collection of songs that bring listeners solace and hope during the trying times our nation and world have endured in 2020.

Songs For The Times was recorded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with an audience following along via YouTube as this incredibly talented family group recorded all ten songs. The album features the hit single, “The Wilderness,” the classic “Ain’t No Grave,” and matriarch, Lily Isaacs’ time-bending performance of the Bob Dylan classic, “The Times They Are A-Changin’.” The multiple GRAMMY® nominated and Dove award-winning group have shared the stage with icons such as Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, the Oak Ridge Boys, and many more. The Isaacs perform regularly at the Grand Ole Opry and are active members on the Gaither Homecoming Videos and concert series. They have an international fan base, as well, from their frequent travels to countries including South Africa, Norway, Holland, Scotland, Israel, Canada, and more.

“When I came into this position, one of the groups I wanted to work with was the Isaacs,” says Dusty Wells, director of artist and label services. “I’ve admired them for years and love their consistency. I’m so grateful they have signed a distribution deal with New Day which will place their new project far and wide. Their partnership with ARS will provide the needed marketing support for the project. The Isaacs new project, Songs For the Times, is so good and timely. Lily, Sonya, Becky, and Ben have crafted a perfect project, and I can’t wait to see what God does with it.”

New Day Christian Distributors is a female-owned, independent distribution company started in 1981 by Dottie Leonard Miller. New Day exclusively distributes to Christian retail Curb/Word, Lunjeal, Fair Trade, Integrity, Daywind, Reach, Gotee, TillyMann, GoDigiPath, Tyscot, Venture3 Media, Malaco, Tooth and Nail, Getty Music, Fuel, Nashville Label Group, New Day, and many other independent labels and artists. New Day is proud of its partnership with the Orchard (Sony) to support large scale digital distribution. In addition to music, New Day represents a wide array of gift, toy, book, bible, dvd, apparel, and church supply products from major companies in the United States and around the world.

Artist Resource Services provides marketing and merchandising support to artists and smaller labels. Its wide menu of services includes promotion through radio, television, social media, email, internet, and all other sources of consumer contact. ARS also provides merchandising solutions for artists, offering a wide range of new and exciting products for table and website sales.

For more news read the SGNScoops Magazine Here

Phone Friendly SGN Scoops Magazine Here

Find SGN Scoops Magazine On Facebook Here

Download SGN Scoops Magazine PDF Here

Listen To Today’s Southern Gospel Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related