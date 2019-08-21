Beyond the Song: the Journeys sing “Looking More Like Your Father.”

Written by Staff on August 21, 2019 – 9:34 am -

By Jantina de Haan-Baksteen

Once again, I had the pleasure of doing an interview for a Beyond the Song article, and this time I talked with Donna Journey of the Journeys.

They recently released a video of the song ‘Looking More Like Your Father.” That production made me want to get them for this edition of Beyond the Song.

Jantina: Please share a short introduction of your singing Career as The Journeys.

Donna Journey: The Journeys started their ministry in 2012, after realizing that (our) son Ben, who had been diagnosed with Autism at the early age of 2 had taught himself to play guitar. (I) had sung all my life with my family and other groups but decided it was time to come off the road and care for Ben. I began to notice Ben’s love for music and encouraged him to explore that love.

In 2011, Ben taught himself, without any lessons, to play the guitar. A friend of the family’s helped Ben with timing. In 2012, they recorded their first CD and started accepting appointments to sing and play in local churches.

Jantina:What year did you start as a duet?

Donna: We started to become a duet in 2012, myself together with Ben who takes the instrumental part of the ministry, playing the gitar or the piano.

Jantina: Can you share your testimony?

Donna:When Ben was diagnosed with Autism in 1996, we felt like our world was torn apart. We couldn’t even begin to know how God would use this test as a testimony for our family. Doctors told us that Ben would not be able to communicate with us or function socially in society. But God had another plan!

And now we are traveling in 14 different states and sharing hope with families with special needs children.

We think it is safe to say that God is in control.

Ben now plays keyboard, piano, drums, bass guitar, acoustic guitar and is leaning banjo. Ben has played on all three of our albums.

Jantiy: Tell us about the latest release to radio?

Donna: We just got finished making a video with our current release to Radio, “Looking More Like Your Father,” written by Carolyn Connor.

Jantina: What is the message of this song?

Donna: This song has been a blessing to so many people. It talks about looking like your earthly Father, but then states how we all are to strive to look like our Heavenly Father every day. This song is on the SGNScoops Country Gospel and Southern Gospel Chart, Magazine charts.

Jantina: What is the horizon for the Journeys?

Donna: We are looking forward to going back in the studio within the next year to record our fourth project with Chapel Valley Recording, and looking forward to sharing our ministry in many other states next year.

Jantina:Where can they find you on the web?

Donna: They can find us on the web at www.thejourneysgospel.net

You can also purchase our music on all major media markets.

Thank you to the journeys for sharing the song with us. We hope you travel safely on your journey.

We hope all our readers enjoy the following song, by the Journeys, entitled, “Looking More Like Your Father.”

