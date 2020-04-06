Jennifer Campbell: Hope in times of Misgivings and Doubt

Written by Staff on April 6, 2020 – 2:21 pm -

The coronavirus pandemic has become the central focus of the world. Millions of people are quarantined, businesses are closed, and many hospitals are overwhelmed. Healthcare workers, delivery drivers, supermarket employees, and many others are forced to work long hours. Ordinary life has taken a momentary detour as we seek to make sense of these uncertain times.



Many people are looking for answers concerning how they and their family can stay safe. Others are wondering when life will return to normal. Some individuals question why God would allow this crisis to affect millions of people.



As the entertainment, sports, and recreational venues gradually close their doors, I sense in my spirit that God is calling us to set our eyes on Him. Whether we realize it or not, there are many things in life that capture our attention, distracting us from worshiping the Lord. From job-related tasks to family responsibilities, along with recreational activities and other items on our to-do lists, it would likely surprise each one of us to know how little time we spend focused on our Heavenly Father.



Even now, God has used this widespread disruption to clear many of our schedules, yet we may still find ourselves mindlessly scrolling through social media timelines or binge-watching our favorite television shows. The news reports can even encompass our very being, causing us to miss His still, small voice. When we put anything, even our families, in a position above God, we disappoint Him. On the contrary, when we look to Him for guidance, He is always standing by to help us.



The Lord said, “‘When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people, if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.’” (2 Chron. 7:13-14 NIV). Although we may never know why God allowed coronavirus to impact the world, we can know with full assurance that He will help us through this calamity if we pray and worship Him.



Regrettably, many people in the world today never call on the name of the Lord. Some Christians and non-Christians alike are more concerned with materialistic things than they are spiritual matters. Rather than being humble, they flaunt their wealth, their careers, their families, and any other prideful thing they consider important. Additionally, countless people in the world today engage in immoral behavior. From sexual immorality to murdering newborn babies, this world is on a downward spiral as they continually convey their absolute hatred and disobedience toward God.



Until we change our ways, we will not see a change. This not only applies to the literal act of social distancing, but also to the spiritual act of surrendering to God. We must all take the first step, which is to repent and to humble ourselves before the Lord. God’s Word says, “Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will lift you up” (James 4:10 NIV). He wants to help us and to encourage us, if we will yield our lives to Him.



Without question, we must all turn our eyes to the Lord. He will forgive our sins and heal our nations, if we humble ourselves, pray to Him, seek His face, and turn from our wicked ways (2. Chron. 7:14). I pray we can all let go of our worldly ways, and focus on the One who created us. God deserves all of the glory. Let us seek His face as we put our trust in Jesus Christ alone. He is the only One who can truly heal our land.



Author’s Note: I am continually praying for everyone affected by this pandemic. It would be my honor to pray for you as well. If you have a prayer request, please email me at jennifer@jennifercampbell.net. May the Lord strengthen you and be your comfort during these difficult times.

By Jennifer Campbell

