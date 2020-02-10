Sweetheart Stories: Susannah and Grant Gibson

Written by Staff on February 10, 2020 – 9:31 am -
Susannah and Grant Gibson
In these few days leading up to Valentine’s Day, we thought we would let you read some Sweetheart Stories of people you may know in gospel music who have met the one they have married for life.
Today we talk to Grant Gibson, of Karen Peck and New River, who recently married his sweetheart, Susanna. This is their story, in Grant’s own words:
Karen Peck & New River. Grant Gibson is second from left.
It’s actually a total God thing the way He orchestrated the last couple of years of my life..
I wound up getting the job with KPNR and my very first weekend with the group I met my wife. Almost two years ago I got on the KPNR bus for the very first time. I knew everyone except this cute blonde named Susannah Bearinger. She was Kari’s best friend and came on the road with them that weekend.
I was in a relationship at the time and wasn’t really looking… although I thought she was very cute. Over the next year our paths crossed periodically. During that time I had broken up with my girlfriend and Susannah had lost her best friend to cancer. It was during that time I believe God was preparing both of us for each other.
Eventually I got up enough courage to ask her out and thankfully she said yes. Our first date was the best first date I had ever had. We hit it off!!!
I knew early on that this was the girl God had for me. We had only been dating six months when I popped the question and thankfully she said yes again.
Outside of my relationship with Christ, marrying Susannah is the best thing that has ever happened to me. We got married December, 28th 2019 and marriage is great!
Thank you Grant, for sharing your story with us.
Has God brought a special someone to you? Let us know your sweetheart story and we may post it here! Send your story today to lorraine@sgnscoops.com
For more Gospel Music News, read the latest issue of the SGNScoops Magazine HERE.
Download SGNScoops Magazine PDF Here
Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook Here
Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Here
