Philippians 4 – The Series – Part III

At this time of year, as we are celebrating the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,

we find that gift giving has become our tradition. I find it amazingly timely as we

continue reading Paul’s message to the church In Philippians 4:10-20.

10 I rejoiced greatly in the Lord that at last you renewed your concern for me. Indeed,

you were concerned, but you had no opportunity to show it.

11 I am not saying this because I am in need, for I have learned to be content whatever

the circumstances. 12 I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have

plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether

well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want.

Because of the in-dwelling of the Holy Spirit, we find contentment no matter our

circumstance.

13 I can do all this through him who gives me strength.

I recall going through a situation years ago and I became angry with God. I questioned

how He could “let this happen to me!” Through my trauma, I learned that God would

never want bad things to happen to us. However, He refuses to control human behavior.

When bad things happen to us or around us, it is not because He does not love us.

Rather, as others who make choices to hurt us, He continues bringing us His kind of

contentment. Paul is sharing, in Jesus there is a different rest when one realizes there is

no lack in Him.

Paul is thankful to the Lord for comfort and he feels such gratitude for the church in

Philippi. He is practicing what he taught in the first nine verses.

Remember, The first part of our series (verses 1-6) we learn how to behave. Secondly

(verses 8-9), we find how to act. Moving forward, in this part of the chapter, we are

learning how to be grateful.

14 Yet it was good of you to share in my troubles. 15 Moreover, as you Philippians

know, in the early days of your acquaintance with the gospel, when I set out from

Macedonia, not one church shared with me in the matter of giving and receiving, except

you only; 16 for even when I was in Thessalonica, you sent me aid more than once

when I was in need. 17 Not that I desire your gifts; what I desire is that more be credited

to your account. 18 I have received full payment and have more than enough. I am

amply supplied, now that I have received from Epaphroditus the gifts you sent. They are

a fragrant offering, an acceptable sacrifice, pleasing to God.

Have you ever had one of those friends? The one who gives herself so much that even

her gift cannot compare with the gift of her friendship? Paul is feeling that kind of

warmth!

If I could “drum-roll” right here, I would. The next scripture makes my top five favorite

scriptures. As a matter of fact, I wrote a song about this scripture and had no idea how I

would cling to it through trials in my life. Some days, I would sit at my piano and sing it

over and over, sobbing.

The first verse of the song says “There are times I am tempted with doubt and

confusion, on my trembling knees I humbly bow, I just lift my voice up to the heavens

and I cry “Dear Lord, please help me through somehow”. The second verse goes “In the

midst of my trials and tribulations I have wondered, “Lord, how long will they last?” But

when Jesus speaks peace that passes all understanding, in just a moment my

heartaches all have to pass…

19 And my God (translates mou Theos = the people of my God receiving from Him, the

God of all gods) will meet all your needs (will fill up any thing, even what feels like

destitution) according to the riches (translates ploutos = endowment, bestowal of HIs

innumerable, heavenly abundance) in glory in Christ Jesus. (The anointed One).

AHA MOMENT!!! It is not your job, your family, your church, your government, even

yourself who fills your needs if you are a child of God.

Chorus to my song “He will supply every need, He will supply. Every promise He will

keep, He will provide. When I am burdened down with care, Jesus said He would meet

me there, if I just call His name out in prayer, HE WILL SUPPLY!”

Paul finishes this portion of chapter 4 as I believe we should finish our 2021. As we

celebrate the birth of Jesus, may we continuously pray:

20 To our God and Father be glory for ever and ever. Amen.