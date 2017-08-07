August 2017 SGNScoops Magazine

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on August 7, 2017 – 10:30 am -

It’s August and SGNScoops Magazine is back to bring you the best in Gospel music features. Cover artist, Kelly Wright, talks with Craig Harris about finding hope in a world full of pain, a world he sees through the lens of Fox news.

Other in-depth articles include interviews with Autumn Nelon Clark, Jon Epley of Greater Vision, McKay Project, Akins, the Joneses, Beckie Simmons, Covered by Love, Bless’d Ministries and more. Enjoy the encouragement of Logan Smith, Selena Day, and Nathan Kistler.

All this, plus CD reviews, the DJ Spotlight, the Top 100, Top 40 and so much more. Thanks for reading SGNScoops Magazine cover-to-cover, from the Publisher’s Point to the Editor’s Last Word.

If you have been encouraged or inspired by the words between the covers, we are so happy. If you have been brought a little closer to the Almighty Father, that is our dearest wish. If you have anything you need to say, please write to us. Talk to the editor by emailing lorraine@sgnscoops.com

